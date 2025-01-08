PBD in Odisha is part of Purvodaya Mission: MEA

BHUBANESWAR : The biennial Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention being organised for the first time in Odisha will kickstart from Wednesday, marking the Purvodaya Mission and Act East policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the significance of the three-day event and the spotlight on Odisha at a media conference here on Tuesday, Secretray (CPV&OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs Arun Kumar Chatterjee said the central government decided to organise the convention in Odisha under its Puvodaya initiative to showcase the potential the state holds in the field of culture, economy and commerce.

“Odisha has been recognised as a leader in various sectors including mining, marine economy, sports, skilled manpower and knowledge economy. With its abundant mineral and other natural resources, the state is also rich in culture, history, religious sites and spiritual heritage. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will provide an opportunity to Odisha to showcase its potential as a key tourism destination,” Chatterjee said.

Responding to a query on the objective of the event, the MEA secretary said that the event serves as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of more than 35.4 million Indian diaspora in various fields of economics, culture and politics to both India and the host countries.

“The Indian diaspora has emerged as the one of the largest source of remittance in the world. They are the biggest contributor to India’s economy and have an important role to play in Viksit Bharat. The diaspora acts as a living bridge between their motherland and their adopted homeland. Since they are socially, culturally and economically connected with their motherland, the Prime Minister described them as Rashtra Doot (Ambassador) of India,” he added.