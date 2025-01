BALASORE: A class 9 student was seriously injured after being stabbed by his classmate near Dahamunda Nodal High School in Balasore on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10.15 am when the student allegedly attacked his classmate Ananta Mandal with a knife near a bridge close to the school premises. Both students are residents of Demuria village.

Witnesses said the juvenile offender was waiting near the bridge with a concealed knife. When Mandal approached, he stabbed him in the stomach before disposing of the weapon in a nearby canal. Passersby immediately came to Mandal’s aid after hearing his cries for help. They apprehended the offender and took him to the local panchayat office, while Mandal was rushed to Kamarda hospital. Due to his deteriorating condition, Mandal was later transferred to FM Medical College and Hospital in Balasore.

Sources said the attack stemmed from an earlier disagreement between the two students during a village fair on Monday. The incident cast a pall over the school’s annual competition that was scheduled for Tuesday. Kamarda IIC Premada Nayak said the juvenile is in police custody and investigation is underway. ENS