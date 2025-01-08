Truck catches fire after collision, one hurt in Odisha

BARIPADA: A maize-laden truck burst into flames after a biker crashed his two-wheeler into it near Jagannathkhunta within Kuliana police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The biker, identified as 40-year-old Babuli Giri of Nischinta village in Bangiriposi, sustained critical injuries in the mishap and has been admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. The incident took place at around 3.30 pm.

Sources said Giri was heading towards Bangiriposi when he hit the speeding truck coming from the opposite direction. While the biker was thrown off to a side of the road, the two-wheeler came under the wheels of the truck. Subsequently, the bike’s fuel tank exploded, setting the truck ablaze.

The truck driver and helper managed to escape after immediately stopping the vehicle. Locals rescued Giri and rushed him to the hospital.

On being informed, fire service personnel reached the mishap site and doused the fire. Kuliana police also rushed to the spot for investigation. A case has been registered in this connection.