Union Minister Majumdar reviews progress of Central plans in Koraput

KORAPUT: Union Minister of state for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of various Centrally-sponsored schemes in Koraput during his visit to the district on Tuesday.

Attending a review meet with Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan, Majumdar also took stock of the progress of various initiatives under the Aspirational Districts Programme which aims to accelerate development in underprivileged areas. He expressed satisfaction over the progress in health, education and irrigation sectors.

Later in the day, the union minister visited Rajput village and interacted with members of women self-help groups (SHGs) involved in millet processing. Highlighting the importance of empowering rural women, he appreciated their efforts in promoting local agricultural practices and generating sustainable livelihoods.

Majumdar also visited an anganwadi centre at Lungri village in Semiliguda block and interacted with children and pregnant women. He reviewed the implementation of Odisha government’s flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana and praised the initiative for empowering women, both financially and socially.

He visited Malusaunta High School at Mathalput and interacted with students and teachers. The minister joined students for the mid-day meal (MDM) served in the school.

Addressing mediapersons, Majumdar raised concerns over the functioning of the newly-announced Vikram Deb university at Jeypore. He said there is a need for legislative action to enact a law for setting up universities and their operation.

Responding to a question about the closure of the Master’s programme in Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources at Central University of Odisha, the minister said he would discuss the matter with the vice-chancellor to understand the reasons behind it.

Among others, MLAs of Koraput, Kotpad and Laxmipur besides senior district officials accompanied Majumdar.