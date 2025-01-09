25-year-old sustains gunshot injury in ‘shooting’, police say accidental firing in Odisha

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Town police on Wednesday dismissed the allegation of a 25-year-old youth suffering bullet injury after being shot at by miscreants and said it was a case of accidental firing.

On Tuesday night, it was alleged that one Raj Yadav sustained gunshot wound to his leg after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him at Sundargarh town. However, police said Yadav’s firearm went off accidentally leading to the bullet injury.

Town IIC Aditya Mahakur said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place when Yadav was returning from Hemgir block in a car with the firearm. The gun went off somehow and the bullet hit Yadav in the leg. To mislead police, Yadav and others present at the spot concocted the shooting story.