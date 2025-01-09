25-year-old sustains gunshot injury in ‘shooting’, police say accidental firing in Odisha

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Town police on Wednesday dismissed the allegation of a 25-year-old youth suffering bullet injury after being shot at by miscreants and said it was a case of accidental firing.
On Tuesday night, it was alleged that one Raj Yadav sustained gunshot wound to his leg after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him at Sundargarh town. However, police said Yadav’s firearm went off accidentally leading to the bullet injury.
Town IIC Aditya Mahakur said preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place when Yadav was returning from Hemgir block in a car with the firearm. The gun went off somehow and the bullet hit Yadav in the leg. To mislead police, Yadav and others present at the spot concocted the shooting story.
Mahakur said investigation is underway to ascertain the source from where the firearm was procured and the circumstances under which Yadav was injured. Police are waiting for Yadav to be discharged from the hospital to move forward with the investigation.
Police said Yadav does not have any known criminal antecedent. However, he was part of the mob which had paraded eight construction workers of West Bengal naked at Sundargarh town last month suspecting them to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
Sources said it was alleged that at around 8.30 pm, Yadav was sitting near a hotel when unknown miscreants fired on him and fled. Yadav suffered gunshot injury and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, Sundargarh. He was later shifted to Rourkela.