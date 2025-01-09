Bhubaneswar Pradhan to step down as King Kansa from next year

BARGARH: Bhubaneswar Pradhan, the iconic actor portraying the character of King Kansa, has announced his retirement from the Dhanuyatra festival.
Interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday, Pradhan said he will be stepping down from the demanding role due to health concerns after the 77 edition of Dhanuyatra which is being held from January 3 to 13 here.
“It has been an honour to perform as King Kansa and bring joy to countless fans over the years. However, my health no longer permits me to continue as an actor in the festival. Dhanuyatra is a grand stage and it is a very tiring affair to perform continuously for 11 days while doing justice to the character I play. So I have decided not to act on this stage from next year,” he said.
Though he will step down from the role, Pradhan said he wished to remain connected with the festival by mentoring upcoming actors and collaborating with the team of directors for future editions. “I look forward to nurturing the next generation of performers and contributing to the festival’s legacy in a different capacity,” he said.
Pradhan also said he would continue to act and play the role of King Kansa and other popular characters on smaller stages to keep the actor in him alive.
Owner of opera party Samaleswari Gananatya, Pradhan had played Kansa’s role for three years from 2017 to 2020. He also reprised the role from 1998 to 2000. This year, Pradhan was selected again after the previous actor Hrusikesh Bhoi was dropped by the organising committee over bribery allegations.
Pradhan’s portrayal of Kansa has been a cornerstone of Dhanuyatra, drawing large crowds and rave reviews year after year. The announcement left his fans upset with many taking to social media to express their gratitude for his unforgettable performances and their dismay over his decision.