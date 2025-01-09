Bhubaneswar Pradhan to step down as King Kansa from next year

BARGARH: Bhubaneswar Pradhan, the iconic actor portraying the character of King Kansa, has announced his retirement from the Dhanuyatra festival.

Interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday, Pradhan said he will be stepping down from the demanding role due to health concerns after the 77 edition of Dhanuyatra which is being held from January 3 to 13 here.

“It has been an honour to perform as King Kansa and bring joy to countless fans over the years. However, my health no longer permits me to continue as an actor in the festival. Dhanuyatra is a grand stage and it is a very tiring affair to perform continuously for 11 days while doing justice to the character I play. So I have decided not to act on this stage from next year,” he said.