Crop loss claims one more life in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Another farmer of Jagatsinghpur district allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after suffering crop loss due to last month’s unseasonal rains.

The farmer, 40-year-old Ashok Parida of Tanra village within Raghunathpur police limits, reportedly hanged himself in his house in the morning. Parida’s death comes in the wake of suicide by another farmer in Balikuda over the same reason last week.

Sources said Parida had grown paddy over eight acre of land of which he owned four acre. He had taken up paddy farming in the rest four acre on sharecropping basis. However, the crop in nearly six acre of land was damaged in the untimely rains, leaving him under relentless pressure to repay the loans he had taken for cultivation.

Besides, the farmer had also taken loans to sustain his seed business at Redhua Bazaar. He had planned to repay the loans after selling his paddy yield. However, the damage to his crop left him in a financial crisis. For the last couple of days, Parida tried to salvage his paddy crop using a combined harvester, but the machine only produced straw with no yield, claimed locals.