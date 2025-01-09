Cycling velodrome inaugurated at KIIT-KISS

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday inaugurated the Minati Mohapatra Cycling Velodrome here at KIIT-KISS campus.

The velodrome has been named after Minati Mohapatra, Odisha’s first Arjuna awardee in cycling. Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Mandaviya said, “Today is an important day for me. What I witnessed aligns with the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - a nation where education and sports go hand in hand.”

Quoting Acharya Chanakya, the minister emphasised the importance of education in shaping a nation’s future. “I am satisfied that the country’s future is in the capable hands of educationists like Dr Achyuta Samanta. KIIT, KISS and KIMS are nurturing students who will grow into responsible citizens. Wherever I go, I will share the best practices I observed here,” the Union minister added.