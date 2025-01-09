Diaspora role crucial in achieving Viksit Bharat: Cognizant CEO

BHUBANESWAR: From a humble origin in Odisha to the CEO of global tech giant Cognizant, the journey of Ravi Kumar S would inspire every Indian and the diaspora alike.

The first Odia CEO of any Fortune 200 company and one of the highest paid CEOs, Ravi has been chosen for the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman 2025, which is bestowed upon overseas Indians for their exceptional contributions to their fields and fostering India’s image globally.

Born and raised in Ganjam’s Berhampur, his childhood was rooted in simplicity and ambition. With limited resources but an unwavering thirst for knowledge, he excelled academically. After a degree in chemical engineering from Shivaji University, he pursued an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar which provided the foundation for his illustrious career in technology and business leadership.

He spent his early career as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He served as the president of Infosys from 2016 to 2022 and also held several positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Cambridge Technology Partners, Oracle and Sapient (now Publicis Sapient). In 2023, Ravi was appointed the CEO of Cognizant, a role that marked a significant milestone in his career.