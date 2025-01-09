India has moved from ‘chalta hai’ to ‘hoga kaise nahin’: EAM Jaishankar

BHUBANESWAR: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday asserted that India has moved from the attitude of ‘chalta hai’ to ‘hoga kaise nahin’ as its makes rapid strides towards becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Inaugurating the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 here along with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jaishankar said the younger generation have a key role to play in the endeavour for Viksit Bharat. He said this is period when the youth will come to the front ranks of the society and lead the nation. “A large part of our efforts is to give the right motivation to the younger generation to accelerate their efforts,” he said.

He said, while development itself is a very complex task, it becomes much easier when there is confidence that nothing is beyond us. “I still recall some time ago an observation by the famous badminton star, PV Sindhu, on why Prime Minister Modi is a youth icon. She summed it up as his attitude which moved our nation from ‘chalta hai’ to ‘badal sakta hai’ to ‘hoga kaise nahin’,” the EAM said.

Citing some examples, he said during the Covid pandemic, India demonstrated remarkable resilience and strong recovery thereafter. “I remember working with Mansukhbhai (Mansukh Mandaviya), the Health minister during that period. The very country that was predicted to go under, ended up supplying vaccines and medicines to the entire world,” he said.

The EAM said India was on its way to address longstanding challenges to build modern, inclusive and a progressive society. As propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mantra of that journey is to advance on the two legs of technology and tradition. The youth would be the defining factor in the pace of that endeavour and the realization of the goals, he said.