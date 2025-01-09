PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived on a two-day visit to the state to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, a biennial event for the Indian diaspora, in the capital city.

On his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Modi was received by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state BJP president Manmohan Samal.

The PM was given a rousing reception by the BJP with traditional dance and musical instruments. He directly proceeded to Raj Bhavan for his night halt. On the way to Raj Bhavan, people lined up on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of Modi.