PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived on a two-day visit to the state to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, a biennial event for the Indian diaspora, in the capital city.
On his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Modi was received by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state BJP president Manmohan Samal.
The PM was given a rousing reception by the BJP with traditional dance and musical instruments. He directly proceeded to Raj Bhavan for his night halt. On the way to Raj Bhavan, people lined up on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of Modi.
On Thursday, Modi will chair the inaugural session of the event from 10 am to 11.17 am. After addressing the delegates, he will inaugurate four exhibitions and visit promotional stalls of Union ministers and Governments of Odisha, Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Gujarat.
The prime minister will have group photographs with the guests of Youth PBD and foreign ministerial delegations, recipients of Pravasi Bharat Samman Award (PBSA), Bharat Ko Janiye quiz winners for 2024, and panelists and moderators of different plenary sessions.
Union ministers, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will be present in the group photographs.
The prime minister will have a bilateral meeting with Dr Dev Pragad, CEO and co-founder of Newsweek. He will host a lunch for the delegates and leave the venue for the airport for departure to New Delhi at about 1.45 pm.