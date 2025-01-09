RPF ASI held for outraging modesty of woman in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant sub-inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 23-year-old woman on Tuesday night. Government Railway Police apprehended the accused Niranjan Jena (40) after receiving a complaint from the victim.

As per GRP, the victim is a native of Jagatsinghpur and works in a private company here. She stays in a ladies hostel at VSS Nagar. The woman had visited Puri along with her friends and returned to Bhubaneswar at about 11.30 pm.

Her friends left but she decided to stay in the railway station overnight as her hostel gate closes by 9 pm. While she was sitting in the railway station, Jena asked her to wait inside RPF office.

Instead of taking the woman to RPF office, Jena reportedly took her to an adjacent room, caught hold of her hands and proposed her to marry him. When she rejected his proposal, he threatened her of dire consequences.

Jena had kept the woman confined but she managed to contact the police over the phone. Subsequently, she was rescued.