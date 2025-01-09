Rs 200 crore plan to tide over SER’s staff housing crisis in Odisha

ROURKELA: In a significant development, South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities have proposed construction of 600 new quarters, estimated around Rs 200 crore at Bondamunda, to address the critical housing situation where employees are forced to occupy unsafe quarters.
Of the 2,500 staff quarters in Bondamunda’s Diesel and Railway colonies, nearly 570 have been officially condemned. Despite the safety risks, about 500 railway employees continue to occupy these dangerous structures, having no alternative accommodation.
A majority of these quarters, approximately 1,800 units with asbestos roofs were built in the 1960s, while about 700 concrete-roofed quarters were constructed in the 1990s.
Following former Union Minister Dilip Ray’s June 2024 meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding employee welfare, the Chakradharpur Division’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) inspected the A, B and E Sectors at Bondamunda, leading to the current proposal for B type quarters which was recently placed to the SER for perusal and approval of the Railway Board.
While SER recently built several Type 5 quarters for senior officers, residents claim the authority has neglected essential infrastructure development. “We’ve been consistently demanding better living conditions for employees,” says Chandrasekhar Rao, Rourkela unit Secretary of SER Men’s Congress, welcoming the new housing proposal.
Colony residents and SER Men’s Congress secretary Chandrasekhar Rao emphasised the need for comprehensive infrastructure development, including proper drainage systems, road repairs and improved sanitation services.
The existing quarters rely on decades-old septic tanks with no proper drainage or sewerage systems. The employees emphasise the urgent need for road repairs and improved sanitation services, calling for additional fund allocation beyond the housing project.