Rs 200 crore plan to tide over SER’s staff housing crisis in Odisha

ROURKELA: In a significant development, South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities have proposed construction of 600 new quarters, estimated around Rs 200 crore at Bondamunda, to address the critical housing situation where employees are forced to occupy unsafe quarters.

Of the 2,500 staff quarters in Bondamunda’s Diesel and Railway colonies, nearly 570 have been officially condemned. Despite the safety risks, about 500 railway employees continue to occupy these dangerous structures, having no alternative accommodation.

A majority of these quarters, approximately 1,800 units with asbestos roofs were built in the 1960s, while about 700 concrete-roofed quarters were constructed in the 1990s.