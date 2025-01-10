13 docstors get professor emeritus honour

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) conferred 13 eminent doctors and distinguished professors with professor emeritus status at a special ceremony organised here on Tuesday.

The recipients included Prof Sidharth Das, Prof Purna Chandra Mohapatra, Prof Minati Patra, Prof Purna Chandra Maharana, Prof Prafulla Kumar Chinara, Prof Sindhu Nandini Tripathy, Prof Prasanna Kumar Das, Prof Rabi Narayan Mallik, Prof Sadhu Charan Panda, Prof Sribatsa Kumar Mahapatra, Prof Narayan Mishra, Prof Krishna Charan Padhy and Prof Narsing Charan Padhi.

Vice-chancellor of OUHS Prof Manash Ranjan Sahoo said the distinguished professors were conferred with the prestigious title of professor emeritus for their outstanding service to health sciences and education.

“This is for the first time that the professors are being honoured as professor emeritus. The state can leverage the wisdom and expertise of the distinguished faculty to enhance health sciences education and research,” he said.

The ceremony was graced by Justice DP Choudhury, who applauded the distinguished professors for their remarkable careers and their pivotal roles in shaping healthcare and academia.