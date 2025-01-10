19-year-old stabbed by jilted lover for resisting rape bid in Odisha

JEYPORE: A 19-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after a spurned lover stabbed her with a knife for resisting rape attempt in Koraput’s Nandapur on Wednesday evening.

The victim, a resident of Kurumaput village under Khemunduguda panchayat within Nandapur police limits, has been admitted to SLN Medical College and Hospital. Luku Khera, the 25-year-old accused, is on the run after committing the crime.

Police sources said the victim, a Class IX dropout of Kurumaput government school, had gone to answer nature’s call to an isolated place near her house in the evening. The accused followed the girl to the place and tried to undress her forcibly with an intention to commit rape. When she resisted, Khera hit her head with a stone and stabbed her with a knife.