BJD leader Bishal Das demands protection after alleged illegal police search

SAMBALPUR: BJD leader Bishal Das has sought police protection after an allegedly unauthorised search of his commercial property by Jharsuguda police on Friday.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 9 am when Jharsuguda police personnel accompanied by unidentified individuals conducted a search at Bishal’s restaurant and banquet hall in Bhalupali, Sambalpur. He claimed the search was carried out without warrant or prior notification.

Bishal is son of former BJD leader and minister Naba Kisore Das who was gunned down by a police ASI.

“I had no prior information about the search. Neither was I present at the time of the incident. They came in the morning and searched my private property in an unauthorised manner. They could be having some ill intention or it might be an attempt to mount some sort of pressure on me due to which I intimated the issue to the IG and have sought help”, informed Das.

Das, accompanied by few BJD workers moved to the IG Northern Range and expressed concerns about potential threats citing the incident and the circumstances surrounding his father’s murder.

IG, northern range, Himansu Lal was unavailable for comment.