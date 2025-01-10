BJD seeks Rs 1 crore compensation, job for deceased’s kin, warns of stir

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to one of the family members of Sahadev Nayak who was hacked to death in broad daylight amid full public view on Rasulgarh over-bridge on Wednesday. The party threatened to launch an agitation if the demands are not fulfilled within a week.

Addressing a media conference here, party MLA from Bhubaneswar-North Susant Rout, MLA from Bhubaneswar Central constituency Ananta Narayan Jena and BMC mayor Sulochana Das came down heavily on the police for their failure in providing security to the police mitra.

They alleged Nayak was targeted by drug dealers as he had informed police about them and opposed their activities as a police mitra. Stating that such a gruesome crime took place despite heavy security arrangements for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) event, the BJD leaders said the incident will deter people from informing police about criminal and illegal activities.

They further demanded that the call records of Nayak be made public. “How did the accused get to know that he had informed police about them? Who is behind this conspiracy to kill him?” the BJD leaders questioned.

Earlier, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan dismissed BJD’s allegations as politically motivated. “Law and order in the state had deteriorated under the previous government. While criminals evaded arrests during the previous dispensation, the current government has zero tolerance towards unlawful activities and offenders,” he added.