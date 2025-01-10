Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar pledges to support Odisha for more investments in IT

BHUBANESHWAR: Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S on Friday asserted to support the Odisha government for more investments in IT and ITeS sector.

Ravi Kumar met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Janata Maidan here on the sidelines of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Both discussed on developing the city campus of Cognizant as the biggest centre in India.

The chief minister assured the CEO that the state government would be pleased to allot the required land within the capital city for the development of Cognizant's own facility and provide full cooperation for making it the biggest in the country.

During the discussion, Ravi Kumar expressed happiness over the growth of its centre in Bhubaneswar and expressed confidence that it would grow even more rapidly in the next five years.

The city centre opened in February last year is spread over a 52,000 sq ft area at Odisha Technology Centre, Acharya Vihar. It has been designed to accommodate around 1,000 of the company's associates in a hybrid work environment. The facility, which enables associates to work in diverse areas, including AI, ML, IoT, digital engineering and robotic automation, among other advanced technologies, is projected to be expanded further to accommodate over 5,000 associates in coming years.