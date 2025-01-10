Come, be a part of Odisha’s growth story: Odisha CM to NRIs

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that Odisha is the land of limitless opportunities, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday called upon the Indian diaspora to explore opportunities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the state.

Addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, the chief minister said Odisha is not just about its glorious past and natural beauty but is a land of opportunities for the future.

Highlighting the state’s potential, Majhi said, “Today Odisha stands as one of the most investor-friendly states in the country. Our rich mineral resources drive key industries while our IT, agro-processing and renewable energy sectors are rapidly growing.” He said the state has created a niche for itself, from building a climate-resilient agriculture to skilling of youth.

The world-class sports infrastructure that has been created is testament to the commitment to excellence. The state is building on its maritime legacy by developing ports and shipping corridors to connect with Southeast Asia, enabling faster trade and reducing logistics costs for global businesses.