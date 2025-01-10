Come, be a part of Odisha’s growth story: Odisha CM to NRIs

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that Odisha is the land of limitless opportunities, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday called upon the Indian diaspora to explore opportunities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the state.
Addressing the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here, the chief minister said Odisha is not just about its glorious past and natural beauty but is a land of opportunities for the future.
Highlighting the state’s potential, Majhi said, “Today Odisha stands as one of the most investor-friendly states in the country. Our rich mineral resources drive key industries while our IT, agro-processing and renewable energy sectors are rapidly growing.” He said the state has created a niche for itself, from building a climate-resilient agriculture to skilling of youth.
The world-class sports infrastructure that has been created is testament to the commitment to excellence. The state is building on its maritime legacy by developing ports and shipping corridors to connect with Southeast Asia, enabling faster trade and reducing logistics costs for global businesses.
“With world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and a young skilled workforce, Odisha is the perfect destination, for businesses and entrepreneurs,” Majhi said.
He said Odisha in now at the centre of the Purvodaya vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the guidance of the PM, the golden period of Odisha’s journey of development has already started. “I urge you all to explore these opportunities and contribute to the growth and prosperity of your homeland. As members of the global Indian diaspora, you are our ambassadors to the world. I invite you to join hands with us in shaping a bright future for Odisha and India as well. Together we can realise the Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Majhi said.
Highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Odisha, the chief minister said the state is the home of Jagannath culture where devotion and diversity blend seamlessly.
“I would like to urge all of you to explore nature’s secrets in Odisha and take a bit of the state along with you. I am sure that you will discover the endless beauties of the state,” he said.