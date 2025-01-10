Country’s 1st hydrogen-powered train to make trial run soon: Vaishnaw

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Railways, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said India has become the first country to develop an eco-friendly, zero-emission hydrogen-powered train with the highest capacity of 1,200 horsepower.

While the engine manufacturing has been completed, system integration of the train is currently underway. The first train is expected to make a trial run on Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana soon.

Addressing the Indian diaspora during a panel discussion of 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on ‘Green Connections: Diaspora’s Contribution to Sustainable Development’, Vaishnaw said such remarkable achievement using indigenous technology inspires the nation to be a leader among major economies using green energy for growth.

“Only four countries have been able to develop hydrogen trains so far but they produce such trains with the capacity of 500 to 600 horsepower. The hydrogen-run engine developed by the engineers of Indian Railways has the maximum horsepower output than those developed by any country in the world,” he said.