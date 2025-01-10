Delay in opening of PPCs force hands of desperate farmers in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Delay in opening of procurement centres, absence of decision on discoloured paddy and lack of arrangements for damaged stock are among a host of issues compelling farmers in Jagatsinghpur district to sell their paddy at lower prices.
Nearly 47,000 farmers registered at various paddy procurement centres (PPCs). However, a delay in opening the centers is forcing many to resort to distress sale. Sources said the administration has decided to open PPCs on January 17 in Raghunathpur, Kujang, and Tirtol blocks even though the original date was January 8.
Similarly, PPCs in Jagatsinghpur, Naugaon, Biridi, Erasama and Balikuda blocks are now scheduled to open on January 21 instead of the original date of January 15. Unseasonal rainfall and subsequent damage to paddy crop led the administration to extend the dates after consulting farmers and millers.
Although the state government announced a minimum support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal, farmers have claimed to be selling paddy to local traders at Rs 1,900 per quintal due to delayed opening of PPCs. Bidhyadhar Swain, a farmer from Bansa village in Naugaon tehsil said he was forced to sell 40 quintal paddy to local traders at the rate of Rs 1,900 per quintal.
Paddy crop on approximately 21,240 hectare were damaged due to unseasonal rainfall but affected farmers claim they have not received compensation yet. So far, two farmers have died by suicide, while another died of a heart attack in the district.
Meanwhile, farmers are unhappy as the local miller supplied damaged jute bags. Out of 782 registered farmers, only 89 have received bags while others are waiting.
District civil supplies officer Sujata Mishra said after receiving complaints, the administration directed replacement of torn and old jute bags with new ones for better transportation of paddy. Nearly three millers have been engaged to procure paddy from farmers through PPCs in the district.