Delay in opening of PPCs force hands of desperate farmers in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Delay in opening of procurement centres, absence of decision on discoloured paddy and lack of arrangements for damaged stock are among a host of issues compelling farmers in Jagatsinghpur district to sell their paddy at lower prices.

Nearly 47,000 farmers registered at various paddy procurement centres (PPCs). However, a delay in opening the centers is forcing many to resort to distress sale. Sources said the administration has decided to open PPCs on January 17 in Raghunathpur, Kujang, and Tirtol blocks even though the original date was January 8.

Similarly, PPCs in Jagatsinghpur, Naugaon, Biridi, Erasama and Balikuda blocks are now scheduled to open on January 21 instead of the original date of January 15. Unseasonal rainfall and subsequent damage to paddy crop led the administration to extend the dates after consulting farmers and millers.