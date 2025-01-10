Dhanuyatra turns governance forum as ‘King’ tackles local issues

BARGARH: From paddy procurement to health, Dhanuyatra has evolved beyond its mythological roots to become a powerful platform for addressing critical issues in Bargarh.

Leading this year’s civic engagement is Bhubaneswar Pradhan, portraying the festival’s central character of King Kansa, who has used his role to highlight pressing community concerns. During his performances, Pradhan summoned real government officials to address issues ranging from delayed paddy procurement to public health challenges. Talking to this newspaper, actor Pradhan, donning the role of King Kansa said, “I summoned the district collector to my durbar to address paddy procurement delays and he has committed to clear pending paddy from mandis within 10 days.” Dhanuyatra is billed as the world’s largest open-air theatre festival.

“During my Nagar Parikrama, I visited UCO Bank and questioned the manager about their failure to inform me of newly launched government schemes. As the ruler of Mathura, it was unacceptable. To set an example, I imposed a fine of 10 lakh gold coins. Additionally, I directed them to establish a mobile ATM at Mina Bazar to ensure the convenience of my subjects. They have agreed to comply with my orders,” said King Kansa.

The festival’s influence extended to high-level governance when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited, agreeing to proposals for including Dhanuyatra in school curriculum and potentially arranging a visit from Prime Minister Modi. Apart from highlighting civic issues, the character promotes social causes such as road safety, waste management and women’s education through public interactions.

Dhanuyatra transforms the entire town of Bargarh into the mythical Mathura, with residents becoming active participants in this unscripted performance. While the festival centres on Kansa’s tyrannical rule and eventual defeat by Lord Krishna, it has successfully merged ancient storytelling with contemporary civic activism, making it a truly unparalleled event on the global cultural calendar.