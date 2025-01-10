Drunk man stabs brother to death in Odisha

DHENKANAL: A 37-year-old drunk man allegedly stabbed his brother following a quarrel over his alcohol addiction in Hindol area here on Wednesday night.

Police on Thursday arrested the accused Sunanda Naik on the charge of murdering his elder brother Gobinda Naik (40). The incident took place at Mundahata.

Sources said Sunanda was addicted to alcohol and frequently picked up quarrels with his family members at home in an inebriated state. On Wednesday night, he came home drunk again and created a scene. When Gobinda raised objection, a heated argument ensued between the siblings.

In a fit of rage, Sunanda grabbed a sharp weapon and reportedly stabbed his brother in the head and hand. Gobinda suffered grievous injuries in the attack. He was rushed to Hindol hospital by family members and neighbours and later shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead.

IIC of Hindol police station Charulata Behera said the deceased’s body was seized for postmortem. Basing on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s son, a case was registered and the accused arrested.

Sunanda was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.