India has immense contribution to the world: Trinidad President Carla Kangaloo

Kangaloo further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the help extended by India to her country during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Prime Minister Modi had extended great help to the people of Trinidad and Tobago during the Covid-19 pandemic by providing vaccines at the request of the prime minister of our country,” she added.

Stating that the contribution of India and its people to the development of world civilisation is immense, she said world’s first university is said to have been established in 700 BC. The art of navigation is believed to have originated in the Sindhu river, she said and added that 6,000 years ago algebra, trigonometry and calculus were first developed in India.

Acknowledging the profound impact of Indian heritage on the world, she said India was the first civilisation to use zero as a symbol and in arithmetic operations. “The game of chess and the decimal system are among India’s numerous gifts to the world. Furthermore, Shushruta, regarded as the father of surgery, is India’s own luminary,” she added.