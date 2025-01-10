NIELIT campus will be set up in Odisha: Union Minister Vaishnaw

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for Railways, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that a campus of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will be set up in Odisha.

After a discussion with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here, Vaishnaw said once land is available, the campus will be developed as a world-class centre.

“Odisha is on its way to becoming an important centre for IT industries, and Bhubaneswar will be the hub. There are promising opportunities being explored for the youth of the state in areas such as semiconductors, electronics, IT, IoT, and machine learning,” he said.

The IT minister said efforts will continue to encourage the growth of IT industries in Odisha and the chief minister has been approached to consider allocating suitable lands near Bhubaneswar to support the establishment of IT and semiconductor projects.