Odisha BJD leader Bishal Das, nine PRI members detained by Chhattisgarh police

SAMBALPUR: BJD leader Bishal Das, son of late minister Naba Kisore Das landed in another soup as he was detained by Chhattisgarh police late on Thursday night at the Saraipali police station in Chhattisgarh.
According to reports, Bishal was detained along with nine PRI members, including a few sarpanchs. Though the exact reasons behind their detention have not been disclosed by Chhattisgarh police, sources informed that following a recent rift between BJP and BJD Samiti members, a no-confidence motion was scheduled against the Chairman of Kirmira Panchayat Samiti, Krishnapriya Sahu where the detained member including Bishal were supposed to vote.
However, the PRI members were first detained on Thursday evening and when later Bishal moved to Sareipali police station to take stock of the situation, he was detained too. The incident has raised questions about the timing and motives behind the police action.
Supporters of Bishal and other detained leaders have called for their immediate release and transparency regarding the reasons for their detention.
Sister of BJD leader and former Jharsuguda MLA, Dipali Das also shared with the media regarding the incident and termed the detention unlawful. She said the undemocratic manner in which his brother and other members were detained has raised suspicion of a political conspiracy. She questioned the involvement of police and expressed apprehensions about a threat to Bishal and other family members.
Addressing the media on Friday morning, Dipali said, "We don't know under whose pressure the police is working but such acts are a clear attempt to sabotage the democratic system. My brother was detained near the Chhattisgarh border without any clarification."
Bishal has also shared a video message in which the detained members have expressed their willingness to participate in the voting process but they have been deprived of their rights.
"This is a very old tactic of the BJP government. They misuse police and other types of machinery to supress those who raise voices against them," Dipali alleged. Meanwhile, the voting was cancelled on Friday morning as no members turned up.