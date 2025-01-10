Odisha BJD leader Bishal Das, nine PRI members detained by Chhattisgarh police

SAMBALPUR: BJD leader Bishal Das, son of late minister Naba Kisore Das landed in another soup as he was detained by Chhattisgarh police late on Thursday night at the Saraipali police station in Chhattisgarh.

According to reports, Bishal was detained along with nine PRI members, including a few sarpanchs. Though the exact reasons behind their detention have not been disclosed by Chhattisgarh police, sources informed that following a recent rift between BJP and BJD Samiti members, a no-confidence motion was scheduled against the Chairman of Kirmira Panchayat Samiti, Krishnapriya Sahu where the detained member including Bishal were supposed to vote.

However, the PRI members were first detained on Thursday evening and when later Bishal moved to Sareipali police station to take stock of the situation, he was detained too. The incident has raised questions about the timing and motives behind the police action.

Supporters of Bishal and other detained leaders have called for their immediate release and transparency regarding the reasons for their detention.