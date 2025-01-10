PBD showcases multiplicity of Ramayana through art

BHUBANESWAR: The influence of Ramayana transcends beyond the Indian borders, both geographically and culturally.
At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, the Ministry of Culture has used art to weave together two unique cultural journeys - ‘Vishwaroop Ram: The Universal Legacy of Ramayana’ and ‘Ramkatha: The Living Traditions’ - that offer an insight into the legacy of Lord Ram and the various adaptations of Ramayana by different countries, to the global Indians. The exhibitions were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Organised in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), ‘Vishwaroop Ram’ showcases the different adaptations and reinterpretations of Ramayana in not only India but also countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Indonesia, China, Trinidad & Tobago, among others.
The exhibition has been divided into two parts - both physical and digital exhibits. While the most common physical exhibits include puppets, masks and paintings of Lord Ram, Devi Sita, Lord Hanuman and demon king Ravana from countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Cambodia, one can also see ‘Ravanhattha’, a string instrument which is believed to be traditionally played by Ravana in Sri Lanka.
Similarly, while there are Ramayana-related postal stamps and coin collections from countries like Nepal, Canada and New Zealand, the exhibition also includes a Ravana Pinata from Mexico. “The Ravana Pinata symbolises cultural blending of the Ramayana with Mexico traditions as his 10 heads represent 10 aspects of human nature as per the Hindu mythology,” said an official of ICCR.
Beyond the artistic presentations, the exhibition includes a large LED wall that explains Ramayana’s impact on cultures of across 22 countries. Five Odia artists are also exhibiting their paintings and multi-media work on Ramayana. Of the 130 exhibits on display, 83 have been sourced from 23 countries.