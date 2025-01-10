PBD showcases multiplicity of Ramayana through art

BHUBANESWAR: The influence of Ramayana transcends beyond the Indian borders, both geographically and culturally.

At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, the Ministry of Culture has used art to weave together two unique cultural journeys - ‘Vishwaroop Ram: The Universal Legacy of Ramayana’ and ‘Ramkatha: The Living Traditions’ - that offer an insight into the legacy of Lord Ram and the various adaptations of Ramayana by different countries, to the global Indians. The exhibitions were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Organised in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), ‘Vishwaroop Ram’ showcases the different adaptations and reinterpretations of Ramayana in not only India but also countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Indonesia, China, Trinidad & Tobago, among others.