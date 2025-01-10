Three involved in Rs 1.5 crore worth cell phone heist in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Police on Thursday said three persons, suspected to be from Jharkhand, were involved in the loot of nearly 350 mobile phones including 25 iPhones worth Rs 1.5 crore from a shop in Malkangiri town.

IIC of Malkangiri Model police station Rigan Kindo said involvement of three miscreants in the burglary has been ascertained on basis of the CCTV footage. Police claims the thieves are from Jharkhand.

Om Mobile Care Shop which was burgled is located near the district headquarters hospital and around one km from the local police station.

Police sources said the three masked miscreants entered the shop by drilling a hole on its wall at around 2 am on Wednesday. They used a noiseless drilling machine. The miscreants collected at least 350 mobile phones from the store and packed those in seven bags before escaping.

The miscreants reportedly abandoned the drilling machine at the crime scene. They also disposed of the boxes and covers of stolen mobile phones in a nearby field.

Sources said the burglars conducted recce of the shop and even consumed liquor before carrying out the crime. The loot sparked panic among businessmen in Malkangiri.