Union Minister Pradhan interacts with NRIs from US, Oman, Qatar

BHUBANESWAR: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention held for the first time in Odisha is not just an opportunity for NRIs to reconnect with their roots but also a historic event that aims to give Odisha a new identity on the world map, said Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Attending the inaugural function along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan interacted with the Indian diaspora from the US, Oman and Qatar. Welcoming them to the land of Lord Jagannath, he said India is a treasure trove of heritage and tradition.

Acknowledging the significant contributions made by the Indian diaspora in promoting country’s image abroad, Pradhan praised their talent, hard work and dedication, which have earned them respect and recognition worldwide.

During the meeting, Pradhan discussed various issues such as education, cultural organisations and also shared information about Odisha’s art, culture, traditions, heritage, food and tourism.

Pradhan also interacted with Dev Pragad, CEO of Newsweek, discussing digital transformation in the media world. He expressed his delight in seeing young Indian-origin business leaders making a name for themselves globally. He also talked about the implementation of the National Education Policy and its impact on the education system starting from Balvatika to universities.