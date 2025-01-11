Bhurkamunda villagers in Odisha stage dharna at Vedanta gate demanding relocation due to pollution

JHARSUGUDA: Residents of Bhurkamunda under Katikela panchayat staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of Vedanta’s power plant here on Friday demanding immediate relocation of the village due to rising pollution in the area.

The agitators including women also blocked entry to the plant and the Vedanta township alleging unlivable conditions caused by emissions from the industrial unit. The pollution is posing a serious threat to the health and safety of locals, they said.

Bishnu Padhi, a villager, said while the plant is causing damage to the ecosystem including crops, noise pollution has affected the education of children in the area. Besides, there are no employment opportunities for locals despite the presence of the plant.

“Vedanta took our land, caused pollution and provided jobs to outsiders. Due to the pollution, we are facing severe health hazards and disruption to our daily routine,” he claimed.

The villagers said they had submitted a memorandum to the district administration on December 24, but no steps were taken to address their concerns. The issue of relocation was discussed during the 15th rehabilitation and periphery development advisory committee (RPDAC) meeting. However, no substantial progress has been made in this regard. A meeting convened by the administration with Vedanta officials and villagers at the sub-collector’s office on Thursday also failed to resolve the issue, they said.

Katikela sarpanch Pushpanjali Kalo alleged that for the last seven years, Vedanta has been causing severe pollution in the area forcing the locals to live in unhabitable conditions. “The villagers will continue to protest until Vedanta provides a written assurance to relocate them to a suitable place,” Kalo said.

The protest was called off later in the day after company officials assured the villagers in writing that their concerns would be addressed within 45 days. Vedanta’s head of PR and Communications Mansi Chauhan said following the recent tripartite discussion, the relocation process is being carried out gradually.