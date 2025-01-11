Cuttack Municipal Corporation ordered to stop dumping waste in Mahanadi river bank

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to immediately stop dumping of garbage along the Mahanadi river banks in the eastern part of the city and ensure its disposal at the designated dumping yard.

The special bench of Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh constituted to deal with PILs on civic problems in Cuttack city, took note of a media report and directed the CMC commissioner and other officials to visit the spot and take steps to remove the entire garbage from the bank of river Mahanadi to the prescribed dumping yard within a week. Setting the garbage on fire at that spot should be stopped immediately, the bench ordered.

Garbage generated from ward No 48 and 49 everyday are allegedly being dumped on the Mahanadi river bank instead of being taken to the dumping yard. This has led to creation of a mountain of garbage over the time. Moreover, setting fire to destroy such heaps of garbage has become a daily feature. Consequently, people residing near the riverbank in the two wards are facing inconvenience due to smoke and pollution.

The bench further ordered, “A report shall be submitted with photographs within two weeks regarding the steps taken in that respect. The matter has been posted for the next hearing to February 13.