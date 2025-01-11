Odisha woman, aide held for brown sugar trade

BALASORE: Kamarda police in Balasore district on Thursday night arrested a 29-year-old woman and her accomplice for allegedly peddling brown sugar and attacking Excise officials during a raid last month.

The accused was identified as Mallika Bhuyan. A native of Jaleswar, the woman was staying in her uncle’s house at Kamarda. She was arrested from the Dantan area of West Bengal.

Without revealing the identity of Mallika’s accomplice, police said she was involved in selling brown sugar in Kamarda, Jaleswar, Bhograi and nearby areas.

Kamarda IIC Premada Nayak said a mob led by Mallika had attacked Excise staff during a raid at Kamarda market on December 23 last year. On being informed about sale of brown sugar in the area, an Excise team raided the market. However, the mob detained the team members and vandalised their vehicle. Police have already arrested 10 accused involved in the incident.

During interrogation, the woman and her accomplice admitted that they were involved in the brown sugar trade. The accused duo was produced in Bhograi JMFC court, the IIC added.