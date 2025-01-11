President Droupadi Murmu urges overseas Indians to join mission Viksit Bharat-2047

BHUBANESWAR : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appealed to the Indian diaspora to actively contribute to the realisation of the mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the centenary year of the country’s independence.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention at Janata Maidan here, Murmu said the vision of a developed India by 2047 is not just a government initiative. It is a national mission that requires proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad.

She said the Indian diaspora is an integral part of this vision. They represent the best of the country. Their global presence gives them a unique perspective and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to the realisation of a developed India.

“I have seen this first-hand during my interactions with our diaspora as part of my travels abroad. I urge you all to actively engage in this journey, for in your success, lies the success of India,” Murmu said.

Making a special mention to the contribution of women, students and the youth amongst the diaspora, Murmu said, “The achievements of Indian women globally have brought immense pride for us, as they break barriers and scale new heights in various fields. Our students and youth, with their dynamism and creativity, are the torchbearers of our future.”

Referring the India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the President said, “We seek to be a nation that balances economic progress with social justice and environmental stewardship, ensuring a bright future for generations to come. The Indian diaspora would play an essential role in achieving this vision.” Murmu also appreciated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mjahi for announcing to appoint a nodal minister for dealing with investment proposals of overseas Indians.