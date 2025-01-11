Religious persecution victims in Odisha stage silent protest

BHUBANESWAR: Victims of religious persecution in Odisha gathered at Station Square here on Friday and held a silent protest demanding adequate security measures for them.

The gathering was organised amidst a series of attacks on minorities in various parts of the state, which has created a sense of fear among them. The peaceful demonstration saw participants from various districts, each representing their own harrowing experiences.

Many of the victims sat in a symbolic demonstration, shared their plights and demanded that adequate protection be immediately provided to them. Prominent leaders and advocates for human rights including Manas Choudhury, Amiyo Pandov, Pallab Kumar Lima and Bishop DB Hruday were present. They voiced their concerns over the deteriorating situation of minorities in the state.

“Recently, members of minority communities were targeted in different parts of the state. At least 20 such incidents have taken place in the last few months. We urge the authorities to take appropriate steps to ensure their safety and security,” said Lima.