World looks at India with fresh optimism: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

BHUBANESWAR: Union Culture and Tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said the world today looks at India with a renewed sense of optimism and the Indian soft power has been touching people’s hearts across continents.

Speaking at the last plenary session of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on ‘Diaspora Dialogues: Stories of Culture, Connection and Belongingness’, the minister said NRIs are playing a crucial role in shaping the global perspective of India’s progress. While Indian scientists are breaking new grounds abroad, the country’s soft power like cuisine, yoga, Ayurveda and art has generated global admiration.

“A dish like chicken tikka that originated from India is today the national dish of the United Kingdom. This goes on to show that wherever Indians go, they will excel,” Shekhawat said.

Stating that members of the Indian diaspora are ambassadors of Indian heritage, rich and diverse culture, the Union minister invited all the Pravasi Bharatiyas to witness the mega celebration of Indian culture at the Kumbh Mela.

The Kumbh Mela is set to begin from January 13 and continue till February 26 at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. He also called upon the NRIs to inspire their children to visit India, learn about its rich culture and experience the land of their origin.

The plenary session featured nine panellists including Culture minister of Mauritius Mahendra Gondeea who spoke at length about Indian festivals like Maha Shivaratri and Ram Navami in Mauritius.

Speaking on the occasion, celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar said there is massive change in the way the world views India now in the last 25 years. “Earlier when I opened a restaurant abroad, I used to write ‘modern-Indian’ restaurant. Today, the modern word is not required, just Indian works well. In fact, Indian restaurants do not need to hyphenate themselves anymore. The world is looking at India and this is reflected in our cuisine,” he added. Brar further called upon NRIs to blend Indian food with culture.