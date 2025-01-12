Dacoits lodged in West Bengal, Bihar jails behind heist at Manappuram Finance in Sambalpur: IG

SAMBALPUR: A week after making no breakthrough in the daring heist at Manappuram Finance in Sambalpur, police on Friday claimed the role of inter-state dacoity gang with masterminds operating from jails in Bihar and West Bengal.

So far, no one has been arrested in the case. IG (northern range), Himanshu Lal asserted the gang leaders Subodh Singh and Pallu Singh, currently lodged in separate jails in Bihar and West Bengal, are the masterminds.

“Both have committed several dacoities across the country and involved in the Manappuram case too. One is lodged at Beur jail in Patna and the other, at Presidency Jail in Kolkata, West Bengal. We are investigating on the basis of the evidences collected,” he added.

Lal said police are coordinating with Bihar STF in this case. Raids are being conducted at different places.

The dacoity took place in broad daylight on the morning of January 3. The dacoits managed to escape without raising any alarm whatsoever.