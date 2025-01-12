Don’t abandon your mother tongue: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan to students of DRIEMS University

CUTTACK: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged students and youth to never abandon their mother tongue while also developing attachment with other regional languages.

Delivering his address as the chief guest of the first convocation ceremony of DRIEMS University, Pradhan said, “The Britishers had introduced English language to destroy the Indian culture. Hence to keep Indian culture intact we all should have attachment with different regional languages beside special interest for our own Odia language.”

He said, the central government has introduced the National Education Policy (NEP) which has brought many reforms in the field of education. Importance has been given to Indian languages along with the mother tongues because one can express their feelings rightly through his or her mother tongue, he added.

The convocation meeting was presided by founder chairman of DRIEMS University Dr Pramod Chandra Rath.

While Krishna Mohanty, a prominent Gandhian, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree for her contribution to social service, 500 students were given degree certificates and 10 top meritorious students were given gold medals on the occasion.