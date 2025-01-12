ECoR split: Panel favours retaining Waltair rail division

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the political uproar over creation of South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone, carving it out of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR), a committee constituted by the Railway Board has recommended not to close down the contentious Waltair division.

As proposed in the detailed project report (DPR) of SCoR zone, Waltair division, now under ECoR was to be split into two parts with one merging with Vijayawada division and the other converting into a new division headquartered at Rayagada.

While the SCoR zone was proposed to have three divisions - Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal spreading across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ECoR zone is also to have three divisions - Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Rayagada, confined to Odisha, after the bifurcation.

The SAG committee constituted to review the DPR and look into the public demands of both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh has, however, recommended to retain the truncated Waltair division after splitting it into two parts with some administrative adaptations. The recommendations are awaiting the nod of the central cabinet.

According to the committee recommendations (accessed by The New Indian Express), around 565 km will fall within the jurisdiction of the truncated Waltair division and the rest 541 km will come under Rayagada division after the bifurcation. The Waltair division comprises around 1,106 route km.