India’s first Judicial Archives Centre comes up in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the country’s first Centre for Judicial Archives here in presence of Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on Saturday.

Thanking the Chief Justice and judges of Orissa High Court, Majhi said the centre’s establishment showed the collective commitment to preserving the rich legacy of the judiciary for generations to come.

“The judicial archives is an important step towards preservation of judicial documents, records and artefacts which will make the legal landscape of Odisha ever-lasting. Moreover, it will go beyond the administration of justice to become an invaluable asset for legal researchers, students and historians,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to reforming and improving the judiciary, Majhi said the government will continue to work towards strengthening the judicial infrastructure, implementing technology in the legal system and making justice accessible to all.

The Centre has been build at a cost of Rs 38 crore. Describing the Centre for Judicial Archives as a befitting tribute to the city of Cuttack, the judicial capital of the state of Odisha, Chief Justice Singh said, “It is truly a milestone in our journey to protect and preserve the history of legal proceedings which is essential for understanding the evolution of the legal system and development in the state.”