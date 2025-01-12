Juice vendor kills wife over suspected infidelity in Odisha's Kalimela

MALKANGIRI: A 39-year-old sugarcane juice vendor allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat over suspected infidelity in MV-66 village under Kalimela police limits late on Friday. He then turned himself over to the police.

Police said Nitin Biswas reportedly killed his wife Shruti (28) using a chopper while she was asleep. Following the incident, he walked into Kalimela police station and confessed to the crime.

The couple’s three children, a four-year-old boy and two girls aged two years and 18 months, along with Nitin’s mother were in the same house but unaware of the incident as they were asleep.

Inspector-in-charge Chandrakant Tandi confirmed a murder case has been registered based on a complaint from the deceased’s mother.

Sources revealed that the couple, married for nine years, had a history of domestic disputes and Shruti occasionally sought refuge at her mother’s house following such incidents.

The accused had no previous criminal record and will be produced before the court tomorrow, police said.

Shruti’s body was sent for postmortem. “The scientific team from Koraput has arrived at the scene and investigation is underway,” police added.