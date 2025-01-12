Odisha govt forms high-level committee to monitor contempt cases, compliance of HC orders

CUTTACK: The state government has constituted a committee to monitor the contempt cases and oversee compliance of orders of the high court.

Informing this to the Orissa High Court on Friday, government advocate KC Kar stated that the General Administration & Public Grievances department issued an order to this effect on January 6.

With the development commissioner as chairperson and additional chief secretary GA & PG department as member convener, the committee comprises seven other members, the GA stated while submitting a copy of the order in the court.

The other members of the committee include additional chief secretary Home department, additional chief secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management department and secretaries of Law, Higher Education, Health & Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water and School & Mass Education departments.

Taking it on record, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho appreciated the steps taken by the chief secretary for ensuring prompt compliance of various orders passed by the high court. “It is expected that the concerned officials shall act accordingly to avoid unnecessary institution of contempt cases in this court,” the bench added.

While joining proceeding online in connection with compliance of court orders on January 3, additional chief secretary Revenue department DK Singh stated that the chief secretary had already issued an order for prompt implementation of the orders passed by the high court.

The Chief Justice had on November 22, 2024 issued stern warning that any future non-compliance with court’s directions would result in strict action, including initiation of contempt proceedings.