Odisha govt plans big reforms in revenue administration, old laws to be axed: Min Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to strengthen revenue administration for swift resolution of problems relating to land and effective delivery of public services, the state government is all set to bring in big bang reforms in the system while scrapping old and obsolete laws.

Informing about the exercise being undertaken by the government, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday told mediapersons that the department is reviewing the existing laws, and the rules and regulations framed thereunder, to find out which all need amendment and which have to be abolished.

“Increasing deployment of field staff of the department for non-revenue works is also severely impacting revenue administration in addressing problems of the people at grassroots level. Granting promotion to employees of other departments to Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) cadre is still a practice which needs to be stopped as these officials do not possess required knowledge in revenue administration,” Pujari said.

He said his department has written to all district collectors asking them to ensure that revenue officials are not assigned any non-revenue works. The collectors being the chief officers in-charge of revenue administration in their respective districts have been directed to adhere to the directive and report compliance. This will be part of the ongoing administrative reforms, Pujari said.