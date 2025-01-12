Two arrested for assaulting Odisha college girls

JAJPUR: Police arrested two youths for allegedly assaulting two female college students near Bari-Daragha area in Jajpur district, following social media outrage over the incident.

The accused, Prasanjit Sethy (25) and Satyaranjan Jena (26) from Bari were apprehended on Saturday, while their associate Tapas Behera remains at large.

The arrests came after the Thursday incident gained attention on social media, prompting the victims’ families to file police complaints.

The incident occurred when the students were walking home from Gopabandhu Choudhury College at Bari-Ramachandrapur.

The trio allegedly passed lewd comments, intercepted the victims and beat them after the girls protested their misbehaviour. The perpetrators also threatened the students with dire consequences.

Initially, the students did not disclose the incident to their families fearing stigma. However, after the incident went viral on social media, formal complaints were lodged on Friday.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against all three accused. “The third suspect will be arrested soon,” a police official confirmed.