BHUBANESWAR: Chilika’s winter star, the greater flamingo, was tagged with a satellite ring for the first time to track its migratory path and study its roosting behaviour in the brackish water lagoon.

Two birds of the species were tagged with satellite ring by the officials of the Chilika Wildlife Division with the help of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) Dehradun. They were tagged with a solar-powered GSM-GPS transmitter weighing about 30 grams to track their movement and record the location every 10 minutes.

WII wildlife biologist R Suresh Kumar extended technical support in tagging of the birds. “The greater flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) with its uniquely shaped beak adapted for filter-feeding and long legs for wading is a star attraction of Chilika in winters. About a thousand of these birds, both adult and young, arrive in the lagoon every year during November-December and depart to their breeding areas in April and May. However, where exactly these flamingos come from has remained unknown,” said PCCF Wildlife and chief wildlife warden Prem Kumar Jha.