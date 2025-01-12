Two Odia migrant workers found dead on railway line near Chennai

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Two Odia migrant labourers, who were on their way to Kerala for work, reportedly died after falling from a train near Chennai on Friday night.

The migrant workers have been identified as Umesh Pandey and Kunu Banchhor, both in their early 20s. They belonged to Hatisalapada within Town police limits of Balangir district.

Their bodies were found on the railway tracks near Perambur railway station by some locals who then informed the government railway police (GRP). Through their Aadhaar cards, police found out their identity and informed their family members at Hatisalapada. An official of Perambur GRP said the two persons were travelling together and were going to Kerala in a train.

Investigation revealed that the two were sitting on the footboard of the train and had dozed off when they fell on the railway tracks and were killed. The bodies had injury marks on heads, hands and limbs.

The family members said both Umesh and Kunu had set out from their village on January 1. Though they had not informed their families about their destination, the two had said that they would be working in a spinning mill, said Prince Chirguni, brother-in-law of Umesh.

Both Kunu and Umesh had earlier gone to Tirupur in Chennai and Kerala on several occasions for work. While Labour department officials are yet to intervene, the families of both are on their way to Chennai where their bodies have been kept at KMC Hospital, Kilpauk.