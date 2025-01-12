Unscrupulous PACS staff face action over paddy procurement at prices lower than MSP: Krushna Chandra

JAGATSINGHPUR: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday warned of strict action against unscrupulous staff of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) found indulging in procuring paddy from farmers at prices lower than the minimum support price fixed by the government.

The warning came after it came to light that several unscrupulous PACS employees, in collusion with local traders, had been actively procuring paddy from farmers at lower rates and further selling them at high prices earning huge profit in the process. Several farmer organisations had recently approached the department in this connection alleging the illegal practice forced farmers to resort to distress sale of their stock.

During his visit to a paddy procurement centre at Markandpur in Jagatsinghpur town on the day, Patra further directed officials concerned to take necessary measures to ensure smooth paddy purchase in all mandis. He instructed them to provide drinking water and rest sheds for farmers in all the 115 paddy purchase centres (PPCs) of the district.

The minister also advised millers to supply good quality gunny bags to farmers for transporting paddy to PPCs. He further stressed that practice of katni-chhatni would not be tolerated. “Stern action will be taken against PACS employees found guilty of purchasing paddy from farmers at lower rates and selling it at higher prices,” warned the minister.

At a review meeting, Balikuda-Erasama MLA Sarada Jena and Tirtol MLA Ramakant Bhoi highlighted the crop loss sustained by farmers due to unseasonal rains. Stating that the untimely rains caused discolouration of paddy stock making them ineligible for being procured under FAQ, the MLAs urged the government to allow sale of low-quality and discoloured paddy to prevent farmers from opting for distress sale.

The district administration has this year set a target of procuring 13.93 metric tonne of paddy through local PPCs. A total of 47,736 farmers have registered to sell their stock. While procurement in Raghunathpur, Tirtol, and Kujang blocks will begin from January 17, in Jagatsinghpur, Naugaon, Biridi, Balikuda, and Erasama blocks the date is January 21.

Patra also advised consumers to update their e-KYC by January 31. “Consumers residing outside the state who face challenges updating their e-KYC can call 1967 for assistance,” he added. Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal were present.