Worker crushed to death at Vedanta aluminium plant in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: A 22-year-old worker died after a heavy load of aluminium materials fell on him in the Vedanta aluminium plant here on Friday night

The deceased, Liju Majhi, native of Siriapali village within Badmal police limits, was employed with Runaya Refining. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm when Majhi was loading the consignment on a truck. He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead.

As the news of his death spread, family members and co-workers gathered at the hospital demanding adequate compensation. While the plant officials offered Rs 10 lakh compensation, Majhi’s family members insisted on Rs 50 lakh.

The bereaved family further refused to allow the postmortem until their compensation demands are met. “We deeply regret the incident and stand in support with the deceased’s family. The matter is under investigation,” said an official from Runaya Refining.

Badmal inspector-in-charge (IIC) Rajendra Sial said no FIR has been lodged so far in connection with the incident.