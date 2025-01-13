AI-based surveillance to strengthen security measures in Puri

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to intensify vigil on anti-social elements and manage traffic congestion, Odisha police have planned to install artificial intelligence (AI)-based CCTV system across the town and along National Highway-316.

A survey has been launched to identify the areas where the CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition and number plate reading technology will be installed. Most of the CCTV cameras in Puri were damaged due to extremely severe cyclone Fani in 2019, sources said.

Though the pilgrim town witnesses a huge rush of devotees and tourists throughout the year, the numbers are particularly overwhelming during Rath Yatra festival and New Year celebrations.

At present, around 135 cameras have been installed in and around Shree Jagannath temple. Its control room is functioning from the Singhadawar police station. While the footfall during the annual chariot festival easily touches the one million mark, it is over five lakh during the winter vacations.

Keeping in view the massive inflow round the year, police have been taking measures to ensure the safety and security of visitors which also include foreigners. They are physically tracking the criminals, keeping a vigil on miscreants, handling the crowd movement and making arrangements at various parking places, which involves deployment of large number of personnel.

A senior police officer said AI-based surveillance system will give a big boost to security measures. Police sources said there is a requirement of at least 500 cameras in and around Puri. A 24X7 command and control centre will also be set up and the CCTV cameras will be integrated with it.

All the entry and exit points in the town like Atharnala, Mangalaghat and Balighata will be brought under high-resolution CCTV camera surveillance. This apart, the advanced CCTV cameras will also be installed near Gundicha Temple, sea beach, in other areas of tourist importance and on the roads experiencing heavy traffic.

DGP YB Khurania said steps will be taken to enhance CCTV surveillance across all the districts in Odisha. “Technology plays an important role to prevent and detect crimes. Our efforts are to set up a robust CCTV network across the state in the coming months,” he added.