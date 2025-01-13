BJD fact-finding team begins probe into detention of leaders in Chhattisgarh

JHARSUGUDA: A fact-finding team of the BJD reached Jharsuguda on Sunday to investigate the alleged detention of party leader Bishal Das and some panchayat samiti members and sarpanchs in Chhattisgarh before the voting on no-confidence motion against Kirmira block chairperson Krishnapriya Sahoo.

The seven-member team led by former minister Niranjan Pujari included BJD leaders Pratap Jena, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sudarshan Haripal, Debesh Acharya, Jogesh Singh and Romancha Ranjan Biswal.

The BJD probe comes in wake of the detention of Bishal, son of late cabinet minister Naba Kisore Das, and the PRI members in Saraipali police station in Chhattisgarh for nearly 20 hours. It is alleged that the panchayat samiti members and sarpanchs were detained by Chhattisgarh police to prevent them from voting on the no-confidence motion against Sahoo who reportedly has affiliation with the ruling BJP.

BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik had earlier written to the Chhattisgarh chief minister urging him to intervene in the matter and release Bishal and the PRI members immediately. Subsequently, the detainees were released by police on Friday evening after legal proceedings.

On the day, the BJD team held a meeting with local party leaders and discussed the alleged political manoeuvring by the BJP governments in Odisha and Chhattisgarh aimed at disrupting the democratic process in Kirmira. The BJD leaders emphasised that democracy must not be undermined for political gains.

The team announced that a detailed report on the incident would be submitted to the BJD supremo who will decide the party’s next course of action.

Zilla parishad chairperson Tulabati Minz, district BJD president Rabi Singh, and numerous sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members attended the meeting.