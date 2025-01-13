CM Mohan Charan Majhi urges youth to emulate ideals of Vivekananda

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon youths of the state to imbibe the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and emulate his ideals which stress the importance of self-belief, courage and perseverance, and contribute their might in achieving the goal of a Viksit Odisha by 2036.

Addressing a function organised by Ramakrishna Mission, Bhubaneswar to celebrate the National Youth Day commemorating the birth anniversary of Vivekananda, Majhi said the spiritual leader and social reformer’s philosophy revolves around the idea that true strength lies within and one must face challenges head-on to grow. “His teachings also emphasise the importance of selflessness, honesty and empathy towards others,” he added.

Majhi further encouraged the youth to contribute to the state’s economic and cultural growth, while also promoting India’s spiritual and cultural heritage globally. “Vivekananda is not just a personality but an eternal consciousness. His name symbolises an unparalleled ideal and spirituality, guiding us towards self-realisation through a life of inspiration and enlightenment,” he added.

The chief minister emphasised that Vivekananda was a young spiritual leader who encouraged India’s youth to take pride in their heritage. Vivekananda’s teachings stressed on the importance of self-belief, courage and perseverance, he added.

Stating that youth’s participation is crucial for building a prosperous Odisha, Majhi said it would help in driving economic growth and cultural development. He further invited them to join him in pledging to work towards this goal on the auspicious occasion of National Youth Day.